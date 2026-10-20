Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

OFF ROADING HGV YouTuber banned for four months after admitting 19 tachograph offences

A lorry driver who built an online following documenting life on the road has been banned from driving HGVs for four months after admitting 19 tachograph offences.

Lena Foden, 42, pleaded guilty to knowingly making false tachograph records between August and October 2024.

She was stopped on the M65 near Preston in October 2024, where she was found to have been using her husband’s driver card and driving beyond her permitted daily hours.

At a subsequent public inquiry, Foden said she had been under pressure from her husband to extend her driving time because the haulage business was struggling financially.

The inquiry heard that she had been told using his driver card would likely result in little more than a £200 fine if discovered.

Operator licence revoked

The case had wider consequences for the family haulage business.

Foden was disqualified from driving HGVs for four months, while the operator’s licence held by Mick Foden Commercials Ltd was revoked.

The company and its director, Philip Michael Foden, were also disqualified indefinitely from holding or obtaining an operator’s licence.

The company’s former transport manager, Jaspreet Kang, was disqualified for two years after admitting she had failed to exercise effective and continuous control over the transport operation.

The Traffic Commissioner concluded that the company and its director had encouraged the illegal use of tachograph records while believing the consequences would be relatively minor.

Online following

Foden had previously built a sizeable following on YouTube through videos about the haulage industry and had also appeared on the BBC.

Tachograph and drivers’ hours rules are designed to reduce fatigue, improve road safety and ensure fair competition across the haulage industry.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

How UK Freelancers Can Look More Professional Online

UK News

Glue-Down or Click LVT: Which Is Better for Uneven Floors?

UK News

MINDLESS Man arrested after tyres damaged on five police vehicles

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Residents urged to close windows and doors as house fire breaks out in Maidstone

UK News

BROKEN BONES Great Western Air Ambulance called after man breaks ankle in fall at Melksham Park

UK News

BOMB TERROR El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna makes an emergency landing after bomb threat

UK News

BAG TAX Leeds grandmother takes on supermarket bag prices with second-hand stall

UK News

TOMMY ROBINSON False claims circulate online after South Coast training exercise

UK News

IOPC PROBE Man dies after being hit by car while fleeing police on M56

UK News

ROUGH TIMES Rough Channel conditions expected to hamper small boat crossings over the coming days

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Malmesbury Postman Escapes Unharmed as Thomas Lawton Guilty of Daylight Robbery Attempt

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES Two men appear in court over Swindon shooting that left man with life-changing injuries

Court News, Crime, UK News
Urgent Police Hunt After Woman Raped in Worthing Lyndhurst Road Car Park

ARMED LOCKDOWN Three arrested after armed police stand-off at Swindon house

Crime, UK News

SERIOUS THREAT Around 160 Northern Ireland schools receive bomb threats as pupils evacuated

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police chief calls for end to small boat landings in Portsmouth and Gosport after £800,000 policing bill

MIGRANT OPERATIONS Home Office refuses to rule out further migrant boat landings in Gosport

UK News

FIND THEM Police appeal to find three boys missing from Manchester tram stop

UK News

FRENCH PATROLS Rough Channel conditions continue to hamper small boat crossings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

PRIDE OF BRITAIN Brianna Ghey’s mum to receive Pride of Britain award for campaign to protect young people

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Man jailed for more than three years after £100,000 drug haul

UK News

URGENT RECALL Tesco recalls glass latte mugs over risk of shattering and causing injuries

UK News
Watch Live