Calls for people to mobilise in towns and cities across Britain are beginning to circulate online amid growing unrest in France, although there is currently no confirmation of a coordinated nationwide protest campaign.

Posts being shared on social media urge people to remain “ready” to attend peaceful demonstrations should protests or disorder spread to communities in the UK.

The messages mention the possibility of gatherings in major cities including London and Manchester, as well as towns elsewhere in England, but no confirmed dates, locations or organisers have yet been established.

Those behind the circulating messages insist any action should remain peaceful and lawful, calling on supporters to gather in large numbers while avoiding violence and disorder.

France hit by major riots and looting

The online calls come after France experienced some of its worst unrest in years over the weekend.

Large demonstrations over the rising cost of living and declining public services descended into riots and looting in several French cities, with violent groups clashing with police. Thousands of arrests have been reported and authorities have introduced curfews in parts of Paris and other cities.

The unrest has also spread beyond France, with demonstrations and disorder reported in several other European countries.

UK mobilisation claims remain unconfirmed

At this stage, there is no verified evidence that a single organisation has coordinated nationwide demonstrations across Britain in response to the events in France.

The circulating message states: “We must stay informed, remain vigilant, and be prepared to show up peacefully wherever our presence is needed most.”

It also stresses that violence is not being encouraged and says any gatherings should be “strictly peaceful and lawful”.

Police forces have not announced a nationwide operation connected specifically to the circulating claims.

Any confirmed demonstrations would be subject to existing public-order legislation, and police can impose conditions where they believe serious disorder, disruption or intimidation may occur.

UKNIP will update this story if confirmed protest locations, dates or policing arrangements are announced.