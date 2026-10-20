A woman has been taken to hospital and a building evacuated after a car crashed into a wall in Bridgend, with a significant police operation continuing in the area.

South Wales Police said officers were called to Coity Road at around 12.43pm on Monday, 19 October, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found that the driver had injuries which were not believed to have been caused by the crash.

She was taken to hospital.

Police cordon and evacuation

Police said a significant presence remains in the Ger-y-Nant area while officers work to establish what happened before the collision.

A building has been evacuated and a police cordon remains in place for public safety.

There have been reports locally of armed officers at the scene, although that has not been officially confirmed.

South Wales Police said: “Officers were called to Coity Road, Bridgend, at around 12.43pm on Monday, October 19, following a report of a road traffic collision, wherein a car had collided with a wall.

“Upon attendance officers identified that the driver had sustained injuries not believed linked to the collision.

“The driver has been taken to hospital.

“A significant policing presence remains in the area of Ger-y-Nant as officers are working to understand events leading to the collision.

“A building has been evacuated and a police cordon is in place to maintain public safety.

“Please avoid the area in order to help emergency services access the scene.”

Wales Air Ambulance attended

The Wales Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said its Dafen-based crew was allocated at 1.07pm and arrived at the scene at 1.32pm.

Its involvement ended at 3pm.

Police have not yet released further details about the woman’s injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash.