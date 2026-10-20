Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ON GOING INCIDENT Woman taken to hospital as police evacuate building after Bridgend crash

A woman has been taken to hospital and a building evacuated after a car crashed into a wall in Bridgend, with a significant police operation continuing in the area.

South Wales Police said officers were called to Coity Road at around 12.43pm on Monday, 19 October, following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found that the driver had injuries which were not believed to have been caused by the crash.

She was taken to hospital.

Police cordon and evacuation

Police said a significant presence remains in the Ger-y-Nant area while officers work to establish what happened before the collision.

A building has been evacuated and a police cordon remains in place for public safety.

There have been reports locally of armed officers at the scene, although that has not been officially confirmed.

South Wales Police said: “Officers were called to Coity Road, Bridgend, at around 12.43pm on Monday, October 19, following a report of a road traffic collision, wherein a car had collided with a wall.

“Upon attendance officers identified that the driver had sustained injuries not believed linked to the collision.

“The driver has been taken to hospital.

“A significant policing presence remains in the area of Ger-y-Nant as officers are working to understand events leading to the collision.

“A building has been evacuated and a police cordon is in place to maintain public safety.

“Please avoid the area in order to help emergency services access the scene.”

Wales Air Ambulance attended

The Wales Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said its Dafen-based crew was allocated at 1.07pm and arrived at the scene at 1.32pm.

Its involvement ended at 3pm.

Police have not yet released further details about the woman’s injuries or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent Police Hunt After Woman Raped in Worthing Lyndhurst Road Car Park

ARMED LOCKDOWN Three arrested after armed police stand-off at Swindon house

Crime, UK News

SERIOUS THREAT Around 160 Northern Ireland schools receive bomb threats as pupils evacuated

UK News

STREET ROBBERY Police appeal after man threatened with knife during Swindon robbery

Crime, UK News

What People Actually Do During Long Flights

UK News

STORMY WEEK Met Office issues yellow wind warning as unsettled weather set to hit UK

UK News, Weather

How UK Freelancers Can Look More Professional Online

UK News

Glue-Down or Click LVT: Which Is Better for Uneven Floors?

UK News

MINDLESS Man arrested after tyres damaged on five police vehicles

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Residents urged to close windows and doors as house fire breaks out in Maidstone

UK News

BROKEN BONES Great Western Air Ambulance called after man breaks ankle in fall at Melksham Park

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FRENCH PATROLS Rough Channel conditions continue to hamper small boat crossings

UK News

ANIMAL ABUSE Kent man admits to sexually abusing pony at Sevenoaks riding school

Court News, UK News

SCHOOL THREATS Police investigate school threats across Scotland after more than 300 calls

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MAJOR HAUL Man jailed for more than three years after £100,000 drug haul

UK News

URGENT RECALL Tesco recalls glass latte mugs over risk of shattering and causing injuries

UK News

COP JAILED Met Police officer jailed for 15 months after sexually abusing position of trust

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BROKEN BRITAIN Calls emerge for nationwide UK demonstrations amid escalating unrest in France

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police appeal to find missing 32-year-old Lucy from East Sussex

UK News

OFF ROADING HGV YouTuber banned for four months after admitting 19 tachograph offences

UK News
Watch Live