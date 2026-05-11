Sunny Weather Driving Fines Could Cost UK Motorists £4,700

UK drivers are being warned they face penalties totalling up to £4,700 if they ignore vital road safety rules during sunny weather. Motoring experts say bright sun glare, especially at sunrise and sunset, drastically reduces visibility, increasing accident risks across the country. The Highway Code has specific regulations on sunglasses, windscreen condition, and headlight use to protect drivers in these conditions.

Sun Glare Risk Underestimated

Keith Hawes, director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, highlighted how many motorists overlook the dangers of sun glare. “It can catch even experienced drivers off guard, reducing visibility and reaction times,” Hawes said. He advises keeping windscreens clean, wearing polarised glasses, and leaving extra distance between vehicles to stay safe.

Sunglasses Could Trigger Fines

Under Highway Code Rule 94, wearing tinted glasses or visors that restrict vision is illegal. Some sunglasses can dim dashboard displays or sat-nav screens, leading to driver distraction. Those caught wearing inappropriate eyewear risk a £100 fine for impaired vision.

Headlight Rules Apply In Sunlight

Many drivers assume headlights are only necessary at night, but Rule 226 requires lights to be used whenever visibility drops, including during heavy sun glare. Failing to use headlights correctly can lead to fines reaching £1,000.

Dirty Or Damaged Windscreens Pose

Regulation 30 states drivers must have a clear view ahead. Dusty, smeared, or cracked windscreens worsen glare and can lead to fines up to £2,500 if vision is impaired. Summer heat can worsen windshield cracks due to thermal expansion, increasing risk further.

Speed And Distance Crucial

The Highway Code advises reducing speed and increasing stopping distances in poor visibility, including bright sunshine. Drivers who fail to control their vehicle safely risk fines of up to £100, adding to the potential £4,700 total for multiple offences in sunny weather.