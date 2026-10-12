Swindon man denies plotting to sabotage UK drone factories for Russian intelligence

A Swindon man has denied allegations that he prepared to sabotage drone factories in the town on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

Joshua Cammidge, 31, of Galsworthy Close, is charged under the National Security Act 2023 with assisting a foreign intelligence service and engaging in preparatory conduct for an act of sabotage.

Prosecutors allege Cammidge researched four drone manufacturing sites in Swindon, carried out reconnaissance and looked into a Wi-Fi jamming device.

The prosecution says he communicated with an individual believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps, which is controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency.

Google Maps screenshots allegedly sent

The charges allege that between March 27 and September 5, Cammidge provided Google Maps screenshots showing the addresses of four drone manufacturing sites in Swindon and supplied information about activity at one of them.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September, prosecutor Warren Stanier said the communications concerned the locations of UK drone factories and their alleged sabotage.

Cammidge was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing London officers, supported by Wiltshire Police, on September 4 and was subsequently charged following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Defendant enters not guilty pleas

The case later reached the Old Bailey on September 25, where Cammidge denied the allegations.

Prosecutors told the court that he had allegedly offered to carry out sabotage at the Swindon sites for a British national fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Cammidge pleaded not guilty and remains subject to active criminal proceedings.

A three-week trial is scheduled to begin at Winchester Crown Court in April 2027.

The GRU Volunteer Corps was formally designated by the UK Government in July 2026 under national security legislation. The Government says the organisation is directed and controlled by Russia’s GRU military intelligence service.