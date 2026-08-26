Traffic and travel updates across London, Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire

Motorists and rail passengers are facing delays across the South East today, with crashes, police incidents, road closures and disruption on the rail network.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for journeys, with disruption reported on the M20, M26, M25, M1, A23, A27, A34 and A3, alongside a number of local routes.

There are also rail cancellations and delays affecting Southern and Southeastern services.

Here are the latest updates:

Kent

M20 – serious delays following crash

Long delays are being reported on the M20 coastbound following a collision involving a van and a spillage.

One lane is closed between J3 at the M26 interchange and J4 for Leybourne and Snodland while recovery work continues.

Congestion is also affecting the coastbound M26 and A20 London Road.

M26 eastbound: Stop-start traffic approaching the M20, with journey times increased by around 35 minutes.

A228 Frindsbury Hill, Strood: Slow traffic between the Medway City Estate route and A289 Berwick Way.

A229 Maidstone: Slow southbound traffic from M20 J6 towards Maidstone town centre, adding around 10 minutes.

A26 Tunbridge Wells: Slow traffic between Southborough and the town centre, with delays of around 15 minutes.

A264 Pembury Road: Earlier congestion has cleared.

🔴 East Sussex

A2690 Combe Valley Way – ROAD CLOSED

The westbound carriageway is closed between B2092 Queensway in St Leonards-on-Sea and A2691 Mount View Street in Bexhill because of a police incident.

Traffic is slow in the surrounding area.

A23 Patcham: A police incident is affecting London Road at the A27. The southbound exit slip road is closed, with congestion stretching back towards the Pyecombe turn-off.

Traffic can still access the A27 via the roundabout.

A21 Flimwell: Southbound queues at the A268 Hawkhurst Road/High Street traffic lights are adding around 20 minutes.

A26 Lewes: Slow southbound traffic approaching the A27 Southerham Roundabout, adding around 10 minutes.

A27 Beddingham: Traffic has returned to normal.

Warren Road, Woodingdean: Slow eastbound traffic from Whitehawk towards Falmer Road, adding around 10 minutes.

🔴 West Sussex

A259 Bognor Regis – collision

A collision is partially blocking the eastbound carriageway on Gladius Way before the A29/McDonald’s Roundabout at Shripney.

Traffic is slow in the area.

A283 Steyning: Heavier-than-normal traffic between B2135 Horsham Road and Water Lane due to an event at Wiston Estate. Traffic controls are operating.

A27 Chichester: Stop-start eastbound traffic between Fishbourne and Portfield roundabouts, adding around 10 minutes.

A27 Arundel: Queues through and around Arundel are adding approximately 20 minutes.

A272 Cowfold: Queues through roadworks between A281/Bolney Road and Maplehurst Road.

A286 Chichester: Slow northbound traffic approaching the A27 Stockbridge Roundabout.

A27 Worthing: Queues around Grove Lodge Roundabout.

A27 Lancing: Slow traffic around the A2025 Grinstead Lane/Lancing Roundabout.

A22 East Grinstead: An earlier collision near Buckhurst Way has cleared.

🔴 Surrey

B2127 Cranleigh/Ewhurst – ROAD BLOCKED

Bookhurst Road is blocked following a collision between Cranleigh Road and Parklands Drive.

Bus route 25 is being diverted, while service 53 is not serving Ewhurst.

M25 anticlockwise: Slow traffic approaching J12 for the M3, adding around 10 minutes.

A217 Reigate Hill: Southbound queues from M25 J8 towards Reigate, adding around 15 minutes.

A3 Guildford: Southbound queues into and through Guildford are adding around 15 minutes.

A308 Hampton Court: Slow eastbound traffic from Kempton Park towards Hampton Court Palace.

A309 Hampton Court Way: Northbound queues from Portsmouth Road at Scilly Isles towards Hampton Court.

A322 Bagshot: Southbound queues approaching M3 J3.

B3000 Puttenham: Queues between the A3 and A31 Hog’s Back.

🔴 Hampshire

Wallop Road, Grateley – ROAD CLOSED

Wallop Road remains closed in both directions between Cholderton Road/Old Stockbridge Road and Mount Carmel Road following a serious hay fire.

A34 Winchester: Southbound queues approaching M3 J9 and Winnall Roundabout are adding around 15 minutes.

A3 Liss: Queues around the B3006 Ham Barn Roundabout, adding around 10 minutes.

Eastern Road, Portsmouth: Northbound queues approaching the A27 Roundabout.

Itchen Bridge, Southampton: Slow traffic between Woolston and Southampton city centre.

A3 Portsmouth: Earlier congestion around Unicorn Road and Cascades Shopping Centre has cleared.

🔴 London

A308 Hampton Court Road: Queues in both directions around Taggs Island because of roadworks and temporary traffic lights.

A2 Kidbrooke: Slow eastbound traffic between Sun in the Sands and A205 Westhorne Avenue.

A2 New Cross: Slow eastbound traffic between New Cross and Blackheath Common.

A2 Shooters Hill Road: Westbound traffic is slow between Blackheath Common and Deptford Bridge, adding around 15 minutes.

A3 West Hill, Wandsworth: Slow traffic around the A205 South Circular.

Northbound traffic between Tibbet’s Corner and A205 Upper Richmond Road is also adding around 10 minutes.

A243 Malden Rushett: Slow traffic around B280 Fairoak Lane.

A316 Twickenham: Earlier congestion between Twickenham Bridge and Hospital Bridge Road Roundabout is easing.

A217 Wandsworth Bridge Road: Traffic has returned to normal.

M25 clockwise: Stop-start traffic approaching J15 for the M4, adding around 15 minutes.

A33 Reading: Southbound queues on Rose Kiln Lane approaching M4 J11, adding around 10 minutes.

A4 Reading: Slow eastbound traffic from Queens Road through Cemetery Junction towards Sutton Seeds Roundabout, adding around 15 minutes.

Newbury: Slow traffic between the A339 Kings Road Roundabout and A4 London Road, adding around 10 minutes.

🔴 Buckinghamshire

M1 northbound: Queueing traffic after J14 for Milton Keynes following an earlier broken-down vehicle.

Marlow Hill, High Wycombe: Northbound queues from the M40 Handy Cross Roundabout towards the town centre are adding around 10 minutes.

Rail disruption

Southeastern: Passengers face delays of up to 45 minutes and cancellations between Shortlands and Orpington, and between Shortlands and Swanley, following earlier safety checks.

Southern – Uckfield: Some services are cancelled following earlier safety checks and an operational incident around Uckfield and Hurst Green.

Southern – Lewes: Replacement buses continue to operate between Haywards Heath and Lewes following the derailment earlier this month.

There are no direct services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings on the affected route, with passengers advised to travel via Brighton and change trains.

London Northwestern: A reduced service is operating between Bletchley and Bedford because of a faulty train, with replacement buses running.

Eurotunnel: Earlier waiting times at Folkestone have eased.

Drivers urged to allow extra time

Traffic conditions can change quickly and motorists are advised to check their route before setting off.

UKNIP will bring you the latest traffic and travel developments throughout the day as they happen.