BRUTAL ATTACK Two Held Over Brutal Potters Bar Robbery

Two suspects have been charged and locked up after a violent robbery rocked Potters Bar...

Published: 11:52 am February 27, 2026
Two suspects have been charged and locked up after a violent robbery rocked Potters Bar this week.

Man Attacked and Bike Stolen

At around 5:55pm on Wednesday, 25 February, a man in his 20s was walking along High Street when a gang stepped in. They assaulted him, leaving him with a head injury and back pain before making off with his bike.

Rapid Police Action Leads to Arrests

Thanks to swift police work, the Hertsmere CID quickly arrested two suspects. Ronnie Bates, 19, from Aston Way, Potters Bar, was charged with robbery and cannabis possession. A 17-year-old boy, whose name is withheld for legal reasons, faces the same charges.

Both remain in custody and are set to appear in court today, Friday, 27 February.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Authorities urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward. Witnesses should email Investigator Harding at [email protected].

