Urgent search continues for missing 16-year-old Sophia Barton from Harrietsham

Police are continuing their search for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from Harrietsham since Tuesday.

Sophia Barton was last seen at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, 18 August, in the Parkfield Close area.

Officers have renewed their appeal for information as efforts continue to locate the teenager.

Sophia is described as 5ft 7in tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a black top and black jeans when she disappeared.

Police say Sophia has links to the Ashford and Canterbury areas, and are asking people in those locations to remain alert for any possible sightings.

Anyone with critical information about Sophia’s current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 18-1076.

Anyone with other information which could assist officers with their enquiries should contact police through their online live chat service or call 101.