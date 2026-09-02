Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL FOOTAGE Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

 

A 21-year-old woman has died following a collision involving a car and a van in Maidenhead, prompting police to appeal for witnesses who may have left the scene before officers arrived.

The collision happened at approximately 8.40am on Saturday, August 29, on Hawthorn Hill.

Thames Valley Police said a black Renault Twingo and a grey Ford Transit were involved.

A 21-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police want to trace motorists who witnessed crash

Sergeant Mark Gawthrop, of the Roads Policing Unit, said officers believe a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision left before police arrived.

He said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, as they may have information that could assist our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, quoting reference 43260450176.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionPolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Prison staff missed opportunities before EncroChat drug dealer found dead in cell

ENCROCHATE DEALER DEAD Prison staff missed opportunities before EncroChat drug dealer found dead in cell

Crime, UK News
Man jailed for forcing vulnerable victim living in shed to work at scrapyard

SLAVERY SENTANCE Man jailed for forcing vulnerable victim living in shed to work at scrapyard

Court News, UK News
AA calls for an easier way for automatic drivers to gain a manual licence

GEAR CHANGE AA calls for an easier way for automatic drivers to gain a manual licence

UK News
Former police officer admits improper use of powers involving vulnerable witness

DIRTY COP Former police officer admits improper use of powers involving vulnerable witness

UK News
Husband jailed for life after murdering wife in ‘frenzied’ 77-stab attack

LIFE SENTANCE Husband jailed for life after murdering wife in ‘frenzied’ 77-stab attack

Court News, UK News
Family pay tribute to man stabbed to death outside Birmingham home

STABBED TO DEATH Family pay tribute to man stabbed to death outside Birmingham home

Crime, UK News
BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

OFF PISTE BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

UK News
Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

LAMBORGHINI ABANDONED Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

UK News
Ryanair flight met by emergency services at Edinburgh Airport after mid-air medical emergency

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Ryanair flight met by emergency services at Edinburgh Airport after mid-air medical emergency

UK News
Former teacher denies sexual offences involving teenage pupil

PE TEACHER Former teacher denies sexual offences involving teenage pupil

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Overturned car and crashes cause delays as morning rush hour builds across South East

TRAFFIC ALERT Overturned car and crashes cause delays as morning rush hour builds across South East

UK News
Northumbria Police officer sacked after drunken roadside assault in front of terrified child

DRUNKEN ASSAULT Northumbria Police officer sacked after drunken roadside assault in front of terrified child

UK News
Another Bradford district pub closes its doors for good

TIME AT THE BAR Another Bradford district pub closes its doors for good

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

NOTTING HILL MURDER Man dies after serious assault at Liverpool Street Underground station

UK News
Police seek witness after man knocked unconscious in Plymouth pub assault

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police seek witness after man knocked unconscious in Plymouth pub assault

UK News
Crime scene at Denholme farm as CID officers descend on commercial site

FARMERY PROBE Crime scene at Denholme farm as CID officers descend on commercial site

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

MAJOR RESPONCE Major emergency response at Plymouth Hoe as Tinside Lido closed

UK News
Teenager jailed for nine-and-a-half years after making imitation suicide vest and sharing ‘trigger’ video

SUICIDE VEST Teenager jailed for nine-and-a-half years after making imitation suicide vest and sharing ‘trigger’ video

Court News, UK News
er police uncover ‘significant’ Huddersfield drugs operation

MAJOR PLAYER er police uncover ‘significant’ Huddersfield drugs operation

UK News
Watch Live