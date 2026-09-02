Woman, 21, dies in Maidenhead crash as police appeal for dashcam footage

A 21-year-old woman has died following a collision involving a car and a van in Maidenhead, prompting police to appeal for witnesses who may have left the scene before officers arrived.

The collision happened at approximately 8.40am on Saturday, August 29, on Hawthorn Hill.

Thames Valley Police said a black Renault Twingo and a grey Ford Transit were involved.

A 21-year-old woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police want to trace motorists who witnessed crash

Sergeant Mark Gawthrop, of the Roads Policing Unit, said officers believe a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision left before police arrived.

He said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, as they may have information that could assist our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, quoting reference 43260450176.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.