Woman dies after falling from bridge onto A45 and being struck by vehicles

A woman has died after falling from a bridge onto the A45 near Northampton before being struck by a number of vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the dual carriageway in the early hours of Wednesday, August 19.

The A45 was closed in both directions between Wilby Way and the Bedford Road junction while police and specialist collision investigators worked at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead despite the efforts of emergency services.

Northamptonshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but officers are carrying out a detailed investigation into the circumstances.

The road was closed from around 1.50am and remained shut for much of the day while forensic work was completed.

Detective Inspector Nick Peters, from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said officers understood the disruption caused by the closure but stressed that investigators needed to gather all available evidence and treat the woman and her loved ones with dignity and care.

He said: “This is a fatal collision in which a woman has tragically lost her life, and whilst we are not treating her death as suspicious, it is vital that we carry out a meticulous and thorough investigation.”

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police, quoting incident number 26000493539.