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MEDICAL EMERGENCY Woman dies after serious medical emergency at popular Plymouth lido

Woman dies after serious medical emergency at popular Plymouth lido

A woman has died after suffering a serious medical emergency at a popular outdoor swimming pool in Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to Tinside Lido on Plymouth Hoe shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, September 2, following concerns for a woman at the swimming facility.

A major emergency response was sent to the scene, including police, ambulance crews, a doctor and Coastguard teams.

Despite attempts by paramedics to save her, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews rush to Tinside Lido

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said it received the call at 12.48pm.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:48hrs on Wednesday 2 September to an incident in Plymouth.

“We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor to the scene.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were alerted shortly afterwards, at around 1.05pm, following a report concerning the welfare of a woman at Tinside Lido.

The force confirmed emergency services attended and the woman received treatment from paramedics but could not be saved.

Death not being treated as suspicious

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A force spokesperson said: “She was treated by paramedics but sadly the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The lido was cordoned off following the incident while emergency services remained at the scene.

Tinside Lido was subsequently closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

Plymouth Active Leisure said: “Tinside Lido will remain closed for the rest of today following a serious medical incident this afternoon.

“We thank everyone for their understanding.”

The circumstances surrounding the medical emergency have not been disclosed.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

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