Fifth man charged in connection with a series of ATM thefts involving explosions across Hampshire, Dorset and Surre

A fifth man has been charged in connection with a series of ATM thefts involving explosions across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey.

Jesse Matthews, 19, of Coniston Road, Bordon, is charged with conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life on dates between August 2019 and January 2020.

Matthews appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody.

The four people already charged with the same offences are:

Cameron Chivers, 22, of Lydgate Road, Southampton

Colin Golding, 24, of Reading Road, Farnborough

Adam Jones, 29, of Little Abshot Road, Fareham

David Hughes, 29, of Street End Close, Hook

The four have also been remanded in custody pending a date to be fixed at Winchester Crown Court.

Two others, a 33 year old woman from Farnborough and a 25 year old man from Botley, have been released with no further action.

The charges are in connection with 14 incidents where ATMs were targeted.

• Stop ‘n’ Shop, Sholing, Southampton on August 14, 2019

• Tesco in Lavender Road, Waterlooville on August 14, 2019

• Cashzone, Headley, East Hants on August 22, 2019

• Santander, Petersfield, East Hants, on August 25, 2019

• Costcutter Store, Farnham, Surrey, on August 25, 2019

• HSBC, Park Gate, Fareham on August 27, 2019

• Coop, Godalming, Surrey on August 31, 2019

• Premier Convenience Store, Brockenhurst, on September 3, 2019

• Post Office, West End, Eastleigh, on September 3, 2019

• Co-op Store, Stubbington, Fareham, on September 9, 2019

• Tesco Express, Bishopstoke, Eastleigh , on September 11, 2019

• Co-op, Spring Road, Sholing, Southampton on January 20, 2020

• Santander, Burgess Road, Southampton, on January 20, 2020

• McColls in High Howe in Bournemouth on January 27, 2020

The conspiracy to steal charges also relate to three burglaries:

On November 25, 2019, at Wilton Gardens, Southampton, where a number of items were stolen including a BMW X5.

On August 26, 2019, at Birch Road, Hedge End, where an Audi A5 was stolen.

Overnight between July 6 and 7, 2019, at Comfrey Close, Farnborough, where an Audi V8 Quattro was stolen but later recovered.