Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

Two men have been charged with serious assault offences following an alleged violent disorder involving a number of people in Truro city centre.

Police were called to Calenick Street at around 1.45pm on Monday, August 24, following reports of a violent disturbance involving numerous individuals.

Sinjar Zurel, 27, and Seyin Zurel, 24, both from the Malpas area of Truro, have each been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sinjar Zurel has additionally been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, August 26).

One man was taken to hospital following the incident with injuries initially considered potentially serious.

Police have since confirmed his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

Police have also warned members of the public against sharing footage of the alleged disorder online while criminal proceedings are active, saying doing so could risk prejudicing the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.