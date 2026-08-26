‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

A drug dealer who referred to himself as the “Pablo Escobar of Buxton” has been jailed for more than five years.

Liam Churchman, also known as Liam Hartley, was linked to a drug dealing operation involving cocaine and cannabis after police uncovered mass marketing messages, videos of cash and footage showing drugs being packaged.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, first came to the attention of officers in June 2023 when police attended an address in Fairfield Road, Buxton, acting on intelligence relating to drug dealing.

Investigators examined Churchman’s phone and discovered messages and videos connected to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Police said the device contained mass marketing messages relating to a drug dealing operation based in Buxton, alongside videos showing Churchman with large amounts of cash.

Footage was also recovered showing him shrink-wrapping and packing large bags of cannabis.

Arrested again while hiding behind sofa

While the investigation was continuing, Churchman was arrested again in February 2024 at an address in Fairfield Road.

Officers found him hiding behind a sofa and seized cash, a small quantity of cannabis and a mobile phone.

Further mass marketing messages advertising drugs were discovered on the device.

Both investigations remained ongoing when officers attended a property in St James’ Court, Harpur Hill, in September 2025.

Police seized cocaine, weighing scales, dealer bags and another mobile phone before arresting Churchman again.

Investigators found further messages relating to the mass marketing of drugs, as well as communications between Churchman and people police said he employed as part of his dealing operation.

In one message, Churchman referred to himself as Buxton’s answer to notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Other messages contained threats of violence, including threats to cut off people’s ears.

Mercedes rammed car during police pursuit

Churchman was also prosecuted over a dangerous driving incident on February 4, 2024.

Police officers spotted him driving a Mercedes in Buxton despite having no driving licence or insurance.

Officers followed the Mercedes as it travelled from Bench Road onto Lathkil Drive, where Churchman accelerated in an attempt to get away.

After turning onto Pictor Road, he failed to stop when officers activated their blue lights.

Instead, the Mercedes mounted the kerb and accelerated past a Land Rover blocking its path, colliding with the vehicle before speeding away.

Churchman was subsequently charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as offences of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and diamorphine.

He was also charged with dangerous driving.

Churchman admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court, where he was sentenced to a total of five years and nine months in prison.