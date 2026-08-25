Adult film star and influencer Christian Styles dies aged 29 as family pay tribute

Adult film star and social media influencer Christian Styles has died aged 29, with his family and friends paying emotional tributes following his sudden death.

Styles, whose real name was Zachary Jaghab, died on August 20.

The Michigan-born content creator had built a substantial online following, with more than a million followers on Instagram and a large audience on X.

He entered the adult entertainment industry in 2021 and became widely known under the name Christian Styles.

His family described his death as an “unimaginable loss”, while tributes posted online remembered him as a much-loved member of his family and community.

A fundraising page established to support the Jaghab family said his parents, Johnny and Ellen, were dealing with their own serious health problems while grieving their son.

Tributes have also poured in from followers and people who knew the 29-year-old.

One wrote: “Rest in peace sweet angel. You were and are so loved.”

Another said: “We will miss you terribly.”

A further tribute said Styles had left a lasting impression on the community of people who followed and connected with him during his career.

He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.