Man charged with murder after fatal Ramsgate harbour stabbing

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man after a stabbing near Ramsgate harbour.

Kent Police were called to reports of a man with a knife in the harbour area at around 4.47am on Sunday, August 23.

Officers attended and found two men suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds in Harbour Street and Harbour Parade.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, 52-year-old Ashley Jones, was later pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 48-year-old man, has since been released from hospital.

Detectives investigating the incident have also identified a 45-year-old man as a third victim, although police said he did not sustain any injuries.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges against Kieran O’Rourke, 21, of Seafield Mews, Ramsgate.

He has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

O’Rourke is due to appear before Margate Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 26.

The investigation by Kent Police remains ongoing.