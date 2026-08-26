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EARTH MOVE UK towns rocked by 2.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report homes shaking

UK towns rocked by 2.2 magnitude earthquake as residents report homes shaking

An earthquake has struck part of England, with residents reporting a sudden bang, rumbling and homes shaking.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Grimsby area shortly before 7.50pm on Tuesday, August 25, according to data from the British Geological Survey (BGS).

The epicentre was recorded around Scartho in North East Lincolnshire, with the tremor occurring at a depth of approximately 5km.

People in Grimsby, Cleethorpes and surrounding communities reported feeling the earthquake.

One resident described experiencing a “really quick shake” inside their home and initially believed something heavy had fallen upstairs or in the loft.

Another reported feeling a bang “like the house being hit”, while other residents described hearing a deep rumbling noise similar to thunder.

Hundreds of small earthquakes recorded each year

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake is considered relatively minor and would normally only be noticeable to people close to its epicentre.

The BGS records around 200 to 300 earthquakes of this type across the UK each year.

However, the Grimsby area has previously experienced significantly stronger seismic activity.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck the area in June 2018, with reports suggesting it was felt as far as 60 miles away.

One of Britain’s most significant recent onshore earthquakes also struck the region on February 27, 2008.

That earthquake measured magnitude 5.2 and caused widespread shaking, with some reports of damage to buildings.

There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage following Tuesday evening’s 2.2 magnitude tremor.

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