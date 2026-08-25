Podcaster James English found guilty of domestic abuse against pregnant former partner

Scottish podcaster James English has been found guilty of domestic abuse against his former partner following a 12-day trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

English, 43, was convicted of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive towards a partner or ex-partner between July 2022 and November 2023.

The single charge contained 19 allegations, with Sheriff David Hall finding six proven. One allegation had previously been withdrawn by prosecutors during the trial.

The court heard that English repeatedly assaulted the woman, including during her pregnancy.

In one incident, he grabbed her by the neck and pinned her against a door. On another occasion while she was pregnant, he pressed his thumbs into her eyebrows with enough force to cause visible redness.

The court also heard that English kicked the woman from a bed after she refused to give him a cuddle.

Further incidents included pulling her by the hair until she lost her balance and striking her across the face with an open hand.

English was also found to have subjected his former partner to threatening and abusive communications.

The woman, who gave evidence remotely during the trial, told the court that English had initially been “nice” when they met through social media in 2022, but said the relationship progressed quickly.

English, from Larkhall, Lanarkshire, previously appeared in Scottish reality television programme Glow before becoming host of the Anything Goes podcast, which has more than 800,000 YouTube subscribers.

His podcast has featured a range of high-profile and controversial guests, including boxing and football personalities, as well as Daniel Kinahan.

English was not present at Glasgow Sheriff Court for the verdict after his attendance was excused. The court had been told he was outside the country.

Sentencing has been deferred for background reports and English remains on bail.