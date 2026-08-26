Canterbury child sex offender jailed for six years after abuse of two children

A Canterbury man has been jailed for six years after detectives uncovered evidence that he had sexually abused two children and created indecent images of his victims.

Luke Johnson, 36, came to the attention of investigators after indecent images of children were uploaded to the internet through an account associated with him.

Police executed a warrant at his home in Old Park Avenue, Canterbury, on 13 October 2025.

Johnson was not at the property, but officers seized four mobile phones and a memory card. He was arrested later that day and initially released on bail while detectives investigated.

A forensic examination of the seized devices subsequently uncovered more than 25 indecent images and videos of children.

Detectives said the material revealed that Johnson had been abusing the young victims as well as creating images of them.

He was arrested again on 23 March 2026 on suspicion of taking indecent images of children and sexual assault.

Johnson was subsequently charged with four offences and remanded in custody.

After pleading guilty, he was sentenced on Friday, 21 August, to six years in prison.

He will also be subject to a further four years of licensed supervision following his release and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Amber Pollitt said: “The indecent images recovered from Luke Johnson’s devices revealed the extent of the abuse he inflicted; however, the swift identification of the victims meant that safeguarding was put in place at the earliest opportunity.

“Johnson showed no remorse for his actions throughout the entire court process, and thanks to the families’ support and the dedication of the investigating team, he has been brought to justice.”