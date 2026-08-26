Joiner caught wearing homeowner’s underwear after raiding bedroom while working at property

A joiner who went through a homeowner’s bedroom drawers, tried on her underwear and left the property wearing a stolen pair beneath his work clothes has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Neil Wilson, 46, had been carrying out work at a property in Ingol, Preston, in early July when he took advantage of being left alone inside the house.

Although Wilson had only been hired to carry out work downstairs, security camera footage captured him repeatedly going into bedrooms upstairs.

The footage showed Wilson searching through drawers before selecting items of women’s underwear and bras, trying them on and sniffing them.

He also took a pair of underwear from the property.

At one point, Wilson noticed a security camera and moved it out of position in an apparent attempt to prevent his actions from being recorded further.

The homeowners discovered what had happened after returning to the property and reviewing the footage. Police were contacted and Wilson was subsequently arrested.

He admitted his behaviour to officers, telling them: “I’ve done something stupid.”

Underwear recovered from work van

During his police interview, Wilson admitted trying on the underwear but claimed he had not intended to steal it.

He said a plumber unexpectedly arrived at the property while he was wearing the underwear and that he hurriedly put his work clothes back on to answer the door — forgetting to remove the underwear underneath.

Police later recovered the stolen item after Wilson directed officers to his work van.

Wilson, of Chorley, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft from a dwelling when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay compensation and court costs.

Detective Sergeant Ben Barnes, from the South Residential Burglary Team, said Wilson had betrayed the trust placed in him by the homeowners.

He said: “Wilson entered an area of a property that he didn’t have access to, whilst alone and trusted to complete the work he was hired for. He betrayed that trust.

“I hope he now has time to reflect on his actions, and the victim feels some sense of justice now criminal proceedings have been completed.”