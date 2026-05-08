SEO HEADLINE: Two Men Convicted for Spying for Hong Kong Under UK’s National Security Act TWO WORD TEASE: Spy Arrests Two men, Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 40, from Staines-upon-Thames, and Chung Biu Yuen, 65, from Hackney, have been convicted of offences under the UK’s National Security Act after a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation found they were gathering intelligence for Hong Kong and Chinese authorities. The arrest followed a police operation at a Pontefract flat where the suspects were targeting a woman accused of fraud by her former Hong Kong employer.

Sinister Foreign Spying Exposed

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, revealed that Wai and Yuen were spying on UK-based pro-democracy campaigners on behalf of Hong Kong, describing their actions as “sinister and chilling.” The investigation uncovered how the men were directed by the Hong Kong authorities to conduct surveillance and intelligence gathering in the UK.

Police Intercept Forced Entry

On 1 May 2024, nine people were arrested by police after they broke into a flat in Pontefract belonging to a woman originally from Hong Kong. The group, which included Wai, former Hong Kong police officers, and the woman’s former employer, tried to force her to open the door under false pretences before police intervened. Counter Terrorism officers had been monitoring the group and arrested them during the raid.

Border Force Officer Abused Position

Wai, formerly a Border Force officer, was found guilty of misconduct in public office for misusing Home Office systems to access data on Chinese and Hong Kong nationals in the UK. Evidence showed he exploited his role to carry out spying activities commissioned by Yuen, the head of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London.

Digital Evidence Links Spying Network

Forensic examination of digital devices uncovered messages confirming Yuen’s coordination of spying tasks and payment to Wai and an associate, Matthew Trickett. Despite Yuen’s denial of involvement, the evidence showed a clear scheme to target individuals linked to pro-democracy causes. Trickett was charged alongside the others but was found deceased shortly after on 19 May 2024. An inquest is expected following ongoing proceedings.

Warning On Private Investigations

“This case should serve as a stark warning to anyone involved in private investigation work that assisting a foreign state can lead to severe legal consequences,”

said Commander Flanagan. The convicted men now await sentencing at the Old Bailey. Police reassured the public that they remain vigilant against foreign interference and are committed to protecting individuals targeted unlawfully in the UK. Further court materials and evidence details are publicly available here.