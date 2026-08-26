Motorcyclist airlifted to London hospital after serious A26 crash near Maidstone

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A26 near Maidstone.

Kent Police was called at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 18 August, following a collision on Maidstone Road in Mereworth, close to the junction with Old Church Road.

A white Sinnis Apache motorcycle was travelling towards Tonbridge when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction.

Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. His next of kin has been informed.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is under way.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw either the motorcycle or Ford Fiesta in the moments leading up to the collision.

Police are also seeking private CCTV and dashcam footage which may have captured either vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 18-1212.

Drivers with relevant footage can upload it directly to the police investigation:

Upload A26 collision dashcam footage