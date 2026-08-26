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CANCER BATTLE Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

Dolly Parton died after ‘brief battle with cancer’ surrounded by loved ones

Country music legend Dolly Parton died following a brief battle with cancer, her representatives have confirmed.

The 80-year-old superstar died in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, surrounded by loved ones at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

Her representatives confirmed the cause of death in a statement but did not disclose what type of cancer Parton had been diagnosed with.

They said: “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched.

“Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

The statement also highlighted her extensive charitable work, including the millions of books distributed through her Imagination Library and her financial support for medical research.

It added: “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver through her official social media accounts, prompting an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

The singer had experienced a number of health problems in recent months and had been forced to cancel or postpone several public appearances.

Only days before her death, Parton said she had been dealing with health issues which she had previously neglected while caring for her husband, Carl Dean.

Dean, her husband of almost 60 years, died in March 2025 aged 82 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Parton had also spoken publicly about experiencing dizziness and dehydration and previously revealed that doctors had advised her against travelling while she underwent medical procedures.

Despite those difficulties, she remained active professionally and had recently spoken enthusiastically about upcoming projects, including a new museum.

More than six decades at the top of country music

Born in Tennessee in 1946, Parton became one of the most successful and recognisable performers in the history of country music.

Her career included global hits such as Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, with the latter later becoming an international phenomenon when recorded by Whitney Houston.

Parton released dozens of studio albums, sold more than 100 million records and had 26 songs reach number one on the Billboard country chart.

She won 11 Grammy Awards from more than 50 nominations and was inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Away from music, she starred in films including 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias and became a major philanthropist.

Her Imagination Library programme has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children around the world.

Parton had no children and leaves behind one of the most enduring legacies in American music and entertainment.

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