M5 to face overnight closures during three-year bridge refurbishment programme

Drivers using the M5 between Bristol and Somerset are set to face overnight closures and other restrictions during a major bridge and parapet refurbishment programme lasting more than three years.

A statutory traffic order covering the motorway between junction 19 at Portishead and junction 22 at Burnham-on-Sea comes into force on 30 August 2026, with works expected to begin from 1 September.

The order allows sections of the M5 to be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am, including the northbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 20 and the southbound carriageway between junctions 19 and 22.

Entry and exit slip roads at junctions 19, 20, 21 and 22 can also be closed at different stages of the works, along with motorway access associated with Sedgemoor services.

At junction 21, some southbound exit and northbound entry slip-road closures could remain in place for an entire weekend, running from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

However, motorists should not expect all of the restrictions to be imposed at the same time.

The traffic order provides National Highways with the legal powers required to introduce individual closures and restrictions as different phases of the refurbishment programme are carried out.

Temporary 50mph speed limits can also be imposed, while contraflow arrangements and hard-shoulder running may be introduced during certain stages.

Some lanes could additionally be prohibited to vehicles wider than two metres, potentially affecting HGVs and other larger vehicles.

The order is due to remain in force until 20 December 2029, meaning motorists could experience intermittent disruption along the route for more than three years.

National Highways has warned that planned works can change at short notice and motorists should check the latest traffic and closure information before travelling.

The affected stretch of the M5 forms a major route connecting Bristol with Somerset and the wider South West, carrying significant volumes of traffic towards Devon and Cornwall.