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BRING JAKE HOME Urgent appeal to find missing veteran who may have travelled to Bristol

Urgent appeal to find missing veteran who may have travelled to Bristol

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information to help locate a missing 35-year-old veteran from Pontypridd who may have travelled to the Bristol area.

Jake Lundon has been reported missing from Pontypridd, with officers urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be to come forward.

Jake is described as being of large build, bald and with a brown beard.

He also has several distinctive tattoos, including a tattoo on his neck, an England flag on his bicep and a black panther on his calf.

Police believe Jake has connections with the Bristol area and may have travelled there recently.

Anyone who has seen Jake, or who has information which could assist officers in locating him, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2600200606.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who sees Jake and believes there is an immediate emergency should call 999.

Police are asking members of the public to share the appeal, particularly across Pontypridd and Bristol, to help locate Jake as soon as possible.

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