Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

CCTV released in urgent hunt for man after multiple sexual assaults on trains

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a series of alleged sexual assaults on trains travelling between London and Essex.

Detectives are investigating three incidents involving women on board trains to Essex over a period of several months.

The first incident is reported to have happened in March, when a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and subjected to an attempted sexual assault.

During one of the incidents, the suspect is understood to have left the train at Westcliff-on-Sea.

Months later, shortly after midnight on 5 July, another woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while travelling on a train from London to Benfleet.

British Transport Police have now issued CCTV images as detectives work to identify a man who they believe may have information that could assist the investigation.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating three sexual assaults on board trains to Essex have released these images in connection.

“Detectives believe the man in the images could have information that may assist their enquiries.”

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information that could help the investigation, is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting Operation Valhalla.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Cyclist seriously injured in collision with coach near Guildford

HIT AND RUN Cyclist seriously injured in collision with coach near Guildford

UK News
Second man charged with murder and eight attempted murders following fatal Hounslow fire

SECOND MURDER CHARGE Second man charged with murder and eight attempted murders following fatal Hounslow fire

Crime, UK News
Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

HORRFIC END Man dies after emergency services called to cardiac arrest at Center Parcs Longleat

UK News
Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

LEGEND GONE Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

UK News
RAC patrol worker dismissed after roadside meeting with old friend in Solihull

SACKED RAC patrol worker dismissed after roadside meeting with old friend in Solihull

UK News
Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing at Brent Civic Centre in Wembley

Crime, UK News
Violent abuser jailed after months of controlling behaviour and attacks on woman in Faversham

CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR Violent abuser jailed after months of controlling behaviour and attacks on woman in Faversham

Court News, Crime, UK News
Adult film star and influencer Christian Styles dies aged 29 as family pay tribute

TRIBUTES PAID Adult film star and influencer Christian Styles dies aged 29 as family pay tribute

UK News
Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

GRENFELL UPDATE Grenfell Tower demolition plans approved by Planning Inspectorate

UK News
Five more arrested in major organised crime crackdown as total rises to 17

MORE ARRESTS Five more arrested in major organised crime crackdown as total rises to 17

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

WATCHDOG PROBE Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

Crime, UK News
Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

HATEFUL COMMENTS Mother of M9 crash teenager apologises to injured family as son laid to rest

UK News
Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

Safety measures for UK gamers, ensuring responsible gameplay

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Waterlooville man Anthony Gaeta

Missing Persons, UK News
Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

WINDSOR FATAL CRASH Two men charged over fatal Datchet crash which killed 16-year-old boy

UK News
‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

MAJOR DRUGS OPERATION ‘Pablo Escobar of Buxton’ drug dealer jailed after running cocaine and cannabis operation

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Yellow weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and torrential rain threaten flash flooding

STORM WARNING Yellow weather warnings issued as thunderstorms and torrential rain threaten flash flooding

UK News, Weather
Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

ROAD RAGE ATTACK Woman injured after car deliberately rammed into vehicle in Batley

UK News
Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

STREET BRAWL Two men charged after alleged violent disorder in Truro city centre

UK News
Watch Live