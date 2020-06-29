Probe launched after Million Pound Fire engine involved in collision in Streatham

A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a Range Rover on the Streatham High Road in Streatham in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firefighters along with the driver and those onboard the range rover had to be cut free using spreading and specialist cutting equipment following the collision that happened just after 1.30am. Firefighters travelling onboard the fire engine also had to be freed by neighbouring fire crews

The road remains blocked in both directions whilst the LFB and Officers from the Met Police carry out a collision investigation.

The section of the A23 at Greyhound Lane remains blocked and closed in both directions

A number of paramedics and the HART team were sent the serious incident in the early hours of Monday mornign.

It is not clear how badly injured those onboard the Fire appliance or the Range Rover are.

The Met Police and the LFB have been approached for comment.

More to follow