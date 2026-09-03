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MAJOR BLAZE Fire breaks out near petrol station on Winchester Road in Southampton

Fire breaks out near petrol station on Winchester Road in Southampton

Supermarket delivery van bursts into flames on Southampton petrol station forecourt

A major fire has broken out on the forecourt of a petrol station in Southampton, sending flames into the air and causing traffic disruption on Winchester Road.

A supermarket delivery van caught fire at the Shell petrol station next to The Range on Winchester Road on Thursday morning, September 3.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle engulfed in flames on the garage forecourt.

Eyewitnesses have described seeing flames reaching around six to eight feet high as the vehicle burned.

Traffic building on Winchester Road

The incident is causing disruption around Winchester Road, with traffic reported to be backing up while the fire is dealt with.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area around the Shell petrol station and The Range if possible.

Earlier reports from people passing the scene suggested the burning vehicle was a supermarket delivery van.

Those reports have now been supported by images from the scene showing the van ablaze on the petrol station forecourt.

The precise supermarket operating the vehicle has not yet been officially confirmed.

Fire breaks out on petrol station forecourt

The location of the blaze is particularly concerning because the vehicle caught fire on the forecourt of the petrol station.

There has not yet been official confirmation of whether the petrol station’s fuel infrastructure was affected.

The cause of the vehicle fire is also currently unknown.

There is no confirmed information at this stage regarding injuries.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident, and motorists should expect disruption on Winchester Road in Southampton.

This is a developing incident and further updates will follow as information is confirmed.

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