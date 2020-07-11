Police investigating a serious assault in Streatham are appealing for witnesses and information about a suspect who ran from the scene.

Officers were called at around 2am on Saturday, 11 July, to reports of a man assaulted in Streatham High Road near the junction with Ambleside Avenue.

A 42-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital where his condition is critical.

CID officers based at Walworth are investigating.

Investigating officer, DS Rob Merrett, said: “I want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicion, or who witnessed the assault. A lone suspect, believed to be a white man, ran from the scene north along the High Road, and I want to hear from anyone who may have seen that man.”

There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 942/jul11. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.