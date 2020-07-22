Man remains in hospital after attack outside Mikrus Restaurant in Streatham

Detectives investigating an assault which has left a man with a serious head injury are appealing for assistance to identify a man they would like to speak to.

Officers were called at around 2am on Saturday, 11 July, to reports of a man assaulted outside Mikrus Restaurant on Streatham High Road.

Officers attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, having suffered a head injury.

CID officers based at Walworth are investigating.

Investigating officer, DC Oliver Honeybun-Arnolda, said: “This was a very serious assault which has left a man in hospital with a significant injury and I would appeal to anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the man in the footage to come forward. Following the incident a lone suspect, believed to be a white man, ran from the scene north along the High Road.”

There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CA