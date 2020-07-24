Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Lewisham that has resulted in a cyclist suffering life-threatening injuries.

The collision took place on Tuesday, 21 July shortly after 5pm on Stanstead Road at the junction with Catford Road.

The collision involved a HGV and a cyclist. The male cyclist, aged 54, remains in a critical condition in a London hospital.

The driver of the HGV is helping police with their enquiries. There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, are asked to call 0208 285 1574, or 101 referencing CAD 5843/21JUL20.