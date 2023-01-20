A boy has been injured after a dog attack

Police investigating a reported dog bite incident have released images of a man they want to speak with as part of their investigation.

A boy was injured in the incident, which occurred in Radford around 1.30pm on Christmas Day.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the dog’s owner and to assist us with our ongoing inquiries, we are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured to please get in touch with us,” said Nottinghamshire Police Constable Dan Humphrey.

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 244 of December 25, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.