A sex offender from Milton Keynes has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a child in a Maidstone hotel

On 19 August 2022, Harrison Langford began using online chat applications to groom a 13-year-old girl. His messages became almost immediately sexual in nature and he encouraged her to share explicit images.

Langford, 28, travelled from his home in King Street to Kent on 3 September, to meet the child. He picked her up in his BMW, before sexually abusing her in the car. He repeated the same acts the following day.

A week later, on 10 September, Langford returned to Maidstone having booked a hotel room. This time he picked up his victim, took her to the hotel room, and repeatedly abused her.

Shortly after, the girl reported the offences to Kent Police and Langford was arrested at the hotel.

Langford appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 14 December, where he pleaded guilty to four offences, including grooming and sexual activity with a child.

Langford was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and has been made subject of an extended licence period of three years, as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer, PC Marcus Easter from the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said, ‘Langford purposefully targeted and groomed a child. He repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse, exploiting her for his own gratification, all the while fully aware of the profound and lasting damage his actions would have.

‘We are grateful to the victim for her bravery in coming forward and hope that today’s sentencing offers her some comfort.

‘Kent Police is committed to tackling all forms of child sexual exploitation and protecting those at risk, and we have dedicated teams working across the county to support victims and convict offenders.’