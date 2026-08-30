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FIND WDWIN Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

Urgent search for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home in Medway

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 76-year-old man who is believed to be in the area of a nature reserve in Kent.

Edwin Thatcher was last seen at his home in Hoo, near Rochester, shortly before 1pm on Sunday, 30 August.

Kent Police says Edwin is now believed to be in the area of Ranscombe Farm Nature Reserve in Cuxton.

Officers are appealing for anyone who sees him or has information which could help locate him to come forward.

Edwin is described as being around 5ft 10in tall.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a light grey hooded top over a dark jumper, dark blue cargo trousers with braces and black leather loafers.

Anyone with critical information about Edwin’s current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 30-0816.

Any other information which could assist officers can be reported to Kent Police by calling 101 or through the force’s online Live Chat service.

Police are urging people in the Hoo, Cuxton and Ranscombe Farm areas to keep an eye out for Edwin and report any possible sightings.

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