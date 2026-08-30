Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after collision in Southampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious collision in Southampton.

Emergency services were called to Portsmouth Road at around 10.09pm on Saturday, 29 August, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A 44-year-old woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains receiving treatment.

A 59-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

He has since been released under investigation while officers continue their enquiries into the circumstances of the collision.

Police seek dashcam and CCTV footage

As part of the investigation, police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw what happened immediately before or afterwards.

Officers are particularly interested in obtaining dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell camera footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Police say even footage showing only a small part of what happened could prove important to the investigation.

Anyone with information or relevant footage should contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 44260422442.