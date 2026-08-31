Family left homeless after charging e-scooter battery catches fire

Firefighters have issued an urgent warning over charging e-scooters at home after a battery caught fire and left a family unable to stay in their property.

Crews from Rayleigh Weir responded after an e-scooter battery which was being charged inside a home caught alight.

The residents managed to escape and call 999 before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews tackled the blaze and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring property.

‘E-scooter batteries can explode’

Watch Manager Joe Fisher praised the occupants for acting quickly when they discovered the fire.

He said: “Thankfully the residents acted quickly to get out of the house straight away while calling 999, as e-scooter batteries can explode under high temperatures.

“Crews then worked quickly to get the fire under control and prevent it spreading to the house next door.”

The fire left the family unable to remain in their home.

Warning over charging batteries

Firefighters are now urging anyone who owns an e-scooter to take particular care when charging its lithium-ion battery and to watch for signs of overheating.

Mr Fisher added: “We highly recommend people keep a close eye when charging e-scooters as the batteries can very quickly overheat.

“Make sure to buy e-scooters, batteries and chargers from reputable retailers and make sure the parts you buy are recommended by the manufacturer for your e-scooter.”

Fire services have repeatedly warned that damaged, incompatible or defective lithium-ion batteries can develop extremely intense fires, with thermal runaway capable of causing rapidly escalating flames and explosions.

Owners should also avoid leaving e-scooters charging unattended or while they are asleep and ensure escape routes are not obstructed by bikes, scooters or charging equipment.