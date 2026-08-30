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BABY MURDER PROBE Seven arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead in Sheffield

Seven arrested on suspicion of murder after newborn baby found dead in Sheffield

A murder investigation has been launched after a newborn baby was found dead at a property in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called to an address in the Wincobank area shortly before 6am on Sunday, 30 August, following concerns for the safety of an infant.

Officers attended and searched a property in Holywell Heights, where the newborn baby was found.

Despite the emergency response, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.

The identities, ages and genders of those arrested have not yet been released.

The investigation remains at an early stage, and South Yorkshire Police is expected to provide further information as enquiries progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is confirmed.

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