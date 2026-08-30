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TRAGIC NEWS Body found at sea as major search for missing Gayelynn Matthews ends in tragedy

Body found at sea as major search for missing Gayelynn Matthews ends in tragedy

 

A body believed to be that of missing 69-year-old Gayelynn Matthews has been recovered from the sea off the Sussex coast following a major search and rescue operation.

The discovery was made in waters east of Selsey Bill on Sunday afternoon after an extensive search involving eight lifeboats, Coastguard Rescue Teams, a Coastguard helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft.

The woman was recovered from the water by a lifeboat before being brought ashore at Selsey Lifeboat Station, where police and HM Coastguard personnel were waiting.

While formal identification had not been confirmed at the time of the report, Gayelynn’s family have been informed.

Major search launched from Bembridge

The operation began after belongings belonging to Gayelynn were discovered on the beach at Lane End, Bembridge, on the Isle of Wight.

Gayelynn had last been seen at around 11.30am on Saturday.

Concerns that she may have entered the water prompted a significant search around Bembridge and the East Wight coastline.

As the operation continued, the search area was expanded across the Solent and into waters off the Sussex coast.

A total of eight lifeboats were involved alongside Coastguard Rescue 375 helicopter, Coastguard Rescue Teams and a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft.

Police had earlier issued an urgent public appeal for Gayelynn, saying officers were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The search subsequently came to a tragic conclusion when the body was located east of Selsey Bill.

A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification of the woman recovered from the sea remained outstanding at the time of the latest report.

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