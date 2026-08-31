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LIVE UPDATES Bank Holiday travel disruption hits roads and rail across London and South East

Bank Holiday travel disruption hits roads and rail across London and South East

 

Motorists and rail passengers are facing delays across London and the South East this Bank Holiday Monday, with crashes, road closures, signal failures and heavy traffic affecting several major routes.

On the M25, drivers are experiencing slow traffic clockwise after Junction 15 at the M4 interchange in Berkshire following an earlier collision.

There are also delays anticlockwise approaching Junction 12 for the M3, while motorists at the Dartford Tunnels are facing stop-start traffic with journey times around 25 minutes.

In Hampshire, the A34 southbound approaching M3 Junction 9 at Winnall Roundabout in Winchester is slow, adding around ten minutes to journeys.

Serious disruption in Kent

One of the most significant incidents is on Tilden Road near Headcorn, where the road is closed in both directions between Boy Court Lane and Crumps Lane following a collision.

Queues have developed around the closure.

Traffic is also slow northbound on the A21 between Lamberhurst and Pembury, while drivers around Brands Hatch are being warned of delays on the A20 as traffic leaves a Japanese motor culture event.

Earlier problems on the M2 westbound between Faversham and Sittingbourne have cleared.

Passengers using Eurotunnel at Folkestone are meanwhile being advised of waits of up to 20 minutes.

Southeastern is running a reduced service between Ebbsfleet International and Ashford International because of signalling problems, while delays and some cancellations remain between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings following earlier safety checks.

Accident closes busy London road

In south London, the A235 Brighton Road remains closed in both directions between Purley Park Road and Biddulph Road following a collision.

Traffic is slow and bus routes 60, 312, 359, 407 and 466 are being diverted.

Elsewhere, traffic lights have failed on the A205 South Circular at Tulse Hill, affecting buses 68, 196, 322 and 468.

Another signal failure is causing delays on the A2043 Cambridge Road at its junction with the A308 London Road in Kingston upon Thames.

Drivers are also experiencing delays on the A2 from Blackheath Common towards Deptford Bridge, the A3 at Wandsworth and the A308 around Hampton Court.

Rail and Tube disruption

Rail passengers are also facing disruption.

Southern is operating replacement buses between Uckfield and Oxted because of signalling problems.

Replacement buses also continue between Haywards Heath and Lewes following the earlier derailment at Lewes, with no direct Southern services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings. Passengers are being advised to travel via Brighton.

Southern and Thameslink passengers are facing delays of up to 20 minutes at Tulse Hill because of signalling problems.

On the London Underground, signalling problems at Westbourne Park have resulted in no Circle or Hammersmith & City line service between Hammersmith and Edgware Road, with severe delays reported on the remainder of both lines.

Bank Holiday timetable changes

Passengers are also reminded that Bank Holiday timetable changes are operating today.

Gatwick Express services between Victoria and Brighton are running to a revised timetable, while amended services are operating on Chiltern Railways at Marylebone, Southern at Victoria and Thameslink at St Pancras.

Southeastern is operating a Saturday timetable from London Charing Cross.

With Bank Holiday events adding further pressure to parts of the network, motorists and passengers are being advised to check their journeys before travelling and allow additional time.

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