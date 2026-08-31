Signal failures hit major rail routes across South East

Rail passengers are facing significant disruption this Bank Holiday Monday, with signal failures affecting major routes across Kent, Sussex and London.

Southern services are currently unable to operate between Uckfield and Oxted because of signalling problems.

There is also no Southeastern service between St Pancras International and Ashford International following problems with signals at Ebbsfleet International.

Passengers travelling through Sussex continue to face disruption following the earlier derailment at Lewes. Buses are replacing Southern trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes, while there are no direct services between London and Eastbourne or Hastings. Passengers are being advised to travel via Brighton and change for alternative services.

Bank Holiday timetable changes are also affecting several London services today. Gatwick Express is operating a revised timetable between Victoria and Brighton, while Southern and Thameslink services are also running amended schedules. Southeastern is operating a Saturday timetable from London Charing Cross.

Kent

Passengers using the LeShuttle/Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone are facing waiting times of up to 20 minutes.

London and Croydon

Motorists in Croydon are being warned of problems on the A232 Wickham Road at Orchard Avenue, where traffic lights are not working following an accident.

Portsmouth

Drivers around Southsea Common should expect delays following the Victorious Festival. Streets north of the common have reopened, but Avenue De Caen and Clarence Esplanade remain closed, with closures expected to continue until Monday morning.

Bank Holiday events

The Bexhill Classic and Custom Car Show is taking place today at Polegrove Bowls Club, with extra traffic and pedestrians expected around Bexhill town centre. Collington and Bexhill railway stations are also expected to be busier than normal.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys and rail passengers should check their service before travelling.

UKNIP will continue to bring you the latest traffic and travel updates throughout Bank Holiday Monday.