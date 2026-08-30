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DRIVE BY SHOOTING Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

A man remains critically ill in hospital after suffering gunshot injuries during an alleged drive-by shooting at his home in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to Balmer Hill in Gainford, near Darlington, shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday following reports that shots had been fired at a property.

Durham Police said a number of suspects are believed to have travelled to the address in a vehicle before shots were fired and the vehicle left the scene.

A 42-year-old man suffered birdshot injuries to his abdomen and was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as critical but stable.

No one else inside the property was injured.

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

The teenager was also arrested on suspicion of theft, failing to stop and driving without a licence.

Both suspects remain in police custody while detectives continue their investigation.

Crime scene investigators spent Sunday examining the property and surrounding area, with officers maintaining a presence at the scene.

The front window of the house was shattered and apparent impact damage could be seen around the entrance following the shooting.

‘It was chaos’

Residents described seeing a significant emergency service response following the incident.

One neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said:

“We didn’t hear anything last night, but we saw about eight police cars all with flashing lights and it was chaos.”

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it sent an ambulance crew, duty officer and clinical team leader to the incident, with support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The injured man was subsequently taken to hospital by road.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain ongoing.

The two people arrested have not been charged. The allegations remain under investigation.

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