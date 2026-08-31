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FIND HER Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Maidstone

Urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl from Maidstone

Kent Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Maidstone since last week.

Jamie-Leigh O’Brien was last seen on Loose Road in Maidstone at around 9pm on Tuesday, 25 August.

Officers are seeking information that could help establish her current whereabouts.

Jamie-Leigh is described as being around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police do not know what clothing she may currently be wearing.

The teenager is known to visit Maidstone town centre and Headcorn, and officers are asking people in those areas to remain alert for possible sightings.

Anyone who sees Jamie-Leigh or has critical information about where she is should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 25-1754.

Anyone with other information which could assist the search can contact Kent Police on 101 or through the force’s online Live Chat service.

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