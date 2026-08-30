A major maritime emergency is unfolding off northern Cyprus after a passenger vessel carrying 270 people capsized near the coast.

The boat had reportedly departed Kyrenia, also known as Girne, and was travelling towards the Turkish port of Taşucu when the incident happened on Sunday, August 30.

Local reports say the vessel capsized around two kilometres north of the Kyrenia coastline.

Emergency services are responding, with the situation described locally as “very serious.”

At this stage, there is no confirmed information on casualties, injuries or how many people have been rescued.

The circumstances surrounding the capsizing are also not yet clear.

The incident is developing rapidly and further details are expected from authorities as the rescue operation continues.

UKNIP will provide further updates as soon as more information is confirmed.