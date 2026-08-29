Man dies after train collides with van at Burscough level crossing

A man has died after a train struck a van at a level crossing in Burscough, West Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to Martins Lane level crossing at around 3.18pm on Saturday, August 29, following reports that a train had collided with a vehicle on the tracks.

British Transport Police attended alongside paramedics and fire crews.

A man was found inside the van and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Two passengers travelling on the Northern train were treated for minor injuries.

British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious, although enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Passengers on the train were evacuated following the incident, with some describing those on board as shaken.

Rail services suspended

The collision caused major disruption on the railway, with services suspended between Wigan Wallgate and Southport.

National Rail said trains would not run on the route for the remainder of the day while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Northern said all lines between Wigan Wallgate and Southport were blocked and advised passengers to check their full journeys before travelling.

Ticket restrictions were temporarily lifted in affected areas during the disruption.

British Transport Police said: “We were called to a level crossing in Burscough, West Lancashire following reports at 3:18pm today (August 29) that a train had struck a van.

“Paramedics and the fire service also attended.

“One person was in the van and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two people who were passengers on the train received treatment for minor injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016, quoting reference 373 of 29 August.