Canterbury Road closed after vehicle crashes through barrier near Folkestone

A road near Folkestone has been closed in both directions following reports that a vehicle has left the carriageway and gone over an embankment.

The incident is reported to have happened on Canterbury Road heading towards White Horse Hill, on the stretch known locally as “Granny May’s.”

Local residents reported that the vehicle appeared to have gone through or missed a roadside barrier before leaving the road.

The circumstances of the collision and the condition of anyone involved have not yet been officially confirmed.

Canterbury Road remained closed in both directions following the incident, according to people in the area.

Several residents have also reported particularly slippery road conditions following rainfall, although there is currently no confirmed indication that the weather, speed or road surface contributed to the collision.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.

This is a developing incident. Further information will be provided when confirmed by the emergency services.