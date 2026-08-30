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POLICE PURSUIT Van allegedly driven the wrong way along A20 before major police pursuit ends in Mottingham

Van allegedly driven the wrong way along A20 before major police pursuit ends in Mottingham

A major police response was reported in south-east London on Sunday night after a van was allegedly driven the wrong way along the A20 before a pursuit involving multiple police vehicles.

Witnesses reported seeing a van travelling against the flow of traffic on the A20 near Swanley, with motorists forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

One family claimed they “nearly had our family killed” after the vehicle allegedly drove towards them.

A large police pursuit was reported shortly afterwards, with several police vehicles said to have followed the van as it travelled towards London.

 

 

The pursuit is reported to have eventually ended in Mottingham, where a suspect was detained a short time later.

Images shared from the area show a significant police presence, with numerous marked police vehicles and blue lights visible at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including where the pursuit began, whether any vehicles were damaged and what offences any person may have been arrested on suspicion of, have not yet been officially confirmed by police.

 

There are currently no confirmed reports of injuries.

UKNIP has sought further information from police.

This is a developing incident and the article will be updated when further details are confirmed.

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