Police cordon Swindon town centre amid reports of serious assault near McDonald’s

A police cordon has been put in place in Swindon town centre following an incident near McDonald’s.

Images from the scene show a section of the pedestrianised town centre sealed off with police tape, cones and police signage while officers carry out enquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.

Local residents have reported on social media that a person may have suffered a serious injury during an alleged assault, with claims circulating that someone was stabbed.

However, those accounts remain unverified and should not be treated as confirmed until Wiltshire Police or the ambulance service provides further information.

It is also currently unclear when the incident happened, whether anyone has been taken to hospital or whether any arrests have been made.

Members of the public are being kept away from the cordoned area while enquiries continue.

UKNIP has approached Wiltshire Police for further information. This is a developing incident and more details will be provided when officially confirmed.