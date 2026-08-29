Major search and rescue operation under way off Cornwall amid reports fishing vessel has sunk

A major search and rescue operation is under way in the English Channel off the south Cornwall coast this evening, with lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft reported to be involved.

The operation is understood to be centred well offshore from Gorran Haven, around the position 49.996°N, 4.424°W.

Reports from people monitoring the operation indicate that Falmouth RNLI and Plymouth RNLI lifeboats are responding, alongside Coastguard search-and-rescue aircraft.

Flight-tracking information shared locally also showed a Sikorsky S-92 search-and-rescue helicopter operating at low altitude in the area.

There are unconfirmed reports that a French fishing vessel has sunk and that three crew members are missing. UKNIP has not yet been able to independently confirm those details, and neither HM Coastguard nor the RNLI appears to have issued a public statement confirming the circumstances.

The scale of the reported response suggests an active maritime search is taking place, but claims circulating on social media about a capsized or sunken trawler should be treated as unconfirmed until authorities provide further information.

Conditions around the south Cornwall coast have been challenging. The Met Office reported strong and gusty coastal winds this evening, while an Environment Agency coastal alert covering Gorran Haven says force-six south-westerly winds and waves exceeding two metres are expected in the area. (weather.metoffice.gov.uk)

This is a developing incident. UKNIP will provide further updates as information is confirmed by HM Coastguard and the RNLI.