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BEACH FIND Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

Urgent search for missing 69-year-old after belongings found on Bembridge Beach

Police are appealing for urgent help to find a missing 69-year-old woman after a number of her belongings were discovered on a beach on the Isle of Wight.

Gayelynn Matthews, from Bembridge, was last seen at around 11.30am on Saturday, 29 August.

A number of her belongings were found on Bembridge Beach a short time later, prompting increasing concern for her welfare.

Police are now asking anyone who may have seen Gayelynn since she disappeared, or who has information about where she may be, to come forward immediately.

Gayelynn is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

She also has several distinctive tattoos, including a bee behind her right ear, an angel on her shoulder and a spiral pattern on her right hand.

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the 69-year-old’s welfare.

Anyone who believes they have seen Gayelynn since she went missing, or knows where she may be now, should call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 44260422542.

Please share the appeal, particularly with anyone in the Bembridge and wider Isle of Wight area.

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