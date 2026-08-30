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MIDDLESBROUGH UPDATE Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

Government ‘ignored five pleas for help’ before Middlesbrough violence and fatal A66 crash

Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner has accused the Government of failing to respond to repeated warnings about pressure on the force before a wave of serious violence brought Middlesbrough to national attention.

Matt Storey wrote to ministers repeatedly from July 2024 warning that Cleveland Police was severely under-resourced and struggling with extraordinary levels of demand. According to his office, at least seven letters were sent and only two received responses, leaving five requests for assistance unanswered.

The warnings have come under renewed scrutiny following an extraordinary week in which hundreds of additional officers were drafted into Cleveland and neighbouring County Durham experienced further disorder.

Seven killed in A66 collision

PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, died on Saturday, 22 August when a Volkswagen Passat travelling the wrong way along the A66 collided head-on with their marked armed response vehicle.

The five occupants of the Passat — Michael Cahill, 23, Jakub Matusiak, 23, Makai Saddington, 18, and 17-year-olds Theo Rae and Cole Worthy — also died.

Cleveland Police subsequently launched a major investigation into criminal activity preceding the collision.

Police said they had received reports of two vehicles being driven dangerously before the crash. A Volvo XC60 was allegedly seen ramming properties in Middlesbrough, while investigators believe the Passat was associated with the Volvo’s activities.

Both vehicles were allegedly using cloned registration plates. The Volvo was subsequently recovered.

More than 200 additional officers were eventually brought in to support Cleveland Police amid a series of serious incidents.

Commissioner demands better funding deal

Storey has now renewed his demand for greater resources, arguing that Cleveland Police’s recent experience demonstrates why the force requires a different long-term funding settlement.

He said:

“People in Cleveland have the right to live without fear of crime.”

Storey said he had again raised concerns about the police funding system with the policing minister and called for a stronger long-term settlement to improve Cleveland’s ability to tackle serious and organised crime.

The Home Office has said it is grateful to Cleveland Police for its response in extremely difficult circumstances and pointed to increased funding for the force. The national police funding formula is also under review.

Fatal house fire not linked to A66 crash, police say

The period of heightened tension also included a devastating house fire in Grangetown in which seven-year-old Valentina Foster and her aunt Natalie McDonald, 34, died.

Importantly, police have said they are not linking that fatal fire to the A66 collision, despite both incidents occurring during the same turbulent period. (

Other serious incidents and a wider crackdown resulted in dozens of arrests as additional officers were deployed across the area.

Five vehicles torched at County Durham gathering

Further disorder followed in Haswell, County Durham, on Thursday evening when a large crowd gathered in a privately owned field for a balloon-release memorial.

Durham Constabulary said most of those attending had travelled from outside County Durham and brought numerous vehicles with them.

During the approximately hour-long gathering, five vehicles were set on fire, while balloons, flares and fireworks were released.

Police assessed that the contained location presented no immediate danger to the wider public and allowed the vehicle fires to burn out. Nobody was injured and no arrests were made at the gathering.

The event was reported to have been held in memory of Michael Cahill, one of the five people who died in the Passat on the A66.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon McAdam, of Durham Constabulary, condemned the behaviour as “completely unacceptable”.

Police said an investigation and visible patrols would continue in the area.

Anyone with information about the Haswell disorder is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 377 of August 27.

The recent events have intensified the debate over whether smaller forces such as Cleveland have sufficient resources to deal with sustained serious and organised criminality while maintaining day-to-day policing.

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